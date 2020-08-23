Group hopes to rebuild Shakespeare theater that burned down

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of theater and business professionals is hoping to rebuild a renown Shakespearean theater in Connecticut that burned to the ground last year. Hearst Connecticut Media reported Sunday that the team is looking into the redevelopment of the 12-acre property in Stratford that was home to the American Shakespeare Theatre. Its stage was graced by the likes of Katharine Hepburn, Christopher Plummer and James Earl Jones. Three teenagers were charged with setting the theater fire. If Stratford town officials are receptive to the plans, the group hopes to raise $50 million to $75 million to redevelop the property.