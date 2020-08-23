Former Chicago, Las Vegas mobster Frank Cullotta dies at 81

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Frank Cullotta, a former mobster turned government witness who had a cameo role in the 1995 movie “Casino” and later was a Las Vegas mob museum tour guide, has died at age 81.

The Mob Museum says Cullotta died Thursday in a Las Vegas hospital from coronavirus complications.

In “Casino,” he had a bit role as a hitman who carries out several murders.

Cullotta arrived in Las Vegas from Chicago in 1979 and later admitted to killing a former friend and grand jury witness suspected of informing on a money exchange scam he was working on.