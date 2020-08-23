Exotic animals “Rehomed” in Stevens Point

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- An event in Stevens Point Sunday allowed exotic pet owners who were no longer able to care for their animals a chance to give them a new home.

The Habitattitude Exotic Pet Surrender saw area rescue organizations accepting animals like birds, rabbits and even a few sugar gliders. This gave people the opportunity to rehome animals that might not have nearby options for doing so.

John Moyles, the director of J&R Aquatic Rescue and one of the event organizers, said rehoming an animal in this way is ultimately a safer option.

"If you were to let it go, it probably wouldn't last very long in the wild," he said. "Or if it did, it could become an invasive species and be a detriment to the environment. "

The group will be holding another event next month in Menasha.