Driver skids up boat landing, leaves boat and empty beer cans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A driver skidded up the boat ramp at D.C. Everest County Park on Sunday, then walked away.

The driver left behind his boat and the empty beer cans that littered its floor.

Aaron Belie said he was sitting on a park bench and saw it all happen. "That guy was out there driving around said, 'I am going to ramp it up the ramp,' and I was like, 'oh okay,' and then he whipped it around and yeah he [drove] it up the ramp and I was like, 'wow he actually did it.'"

This is a developing story, check back for updates.