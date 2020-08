(WAOW) -- A Crash around 1:30 p.m. blocked all lanes of US 51 near County D, According to the Oneida County Sheriff.

The closure was expected to take 2 hours.

Alternate Route: NB: Rocky Run Road east to Lakewood Road, north on Lakewood to County D, west on County D back to US 51. SB: east on Mill Road to County D, west on County D back to US 51.