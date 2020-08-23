China holds another round of naval drills in South China Sea

BEIJING (AP) — In recent developments in the South China Sea, China has announced new naval drills after reportedly seeking fresh diplomatic support from countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the face of new challenges to its territorial claims. The Philippines protested after Chinese forces seized fishing equipment set up by Filipinos on a disputed reef. Vietnam asked Malaysia to investigate a coast guard vessel that fired on fishing boats, killing one fisherman. The U.S. Navy said aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan and its strike group returned to the South China Sea earlier this month and have been carrying out air operations.