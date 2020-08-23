Camping reservations spike due to COVID-19

Merrill, Wis. (WAOW) -- COVID-19 may have people turning to a camping trip this summer rather than a more traditional vacation.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reported camping reservations are up at parks all over the state.

"Demand has definitely been up since we got camping back up and running in June," said Chris Pedretti, section chief with the DNR.

The DNR said reservations are higher this year compared to last year. From June until today, campsites have been occupied 67% of the time, compared to the same period last year when sites were occupied 55% of the time.

Pedretti said this is likely due to COVID-19.

"I think people are just looking for something to do closer to home," he said. "People aren't travelling, you know, the larger vacations this summer, they aren't doing that."

Jordan Rowe, a camper at Council Grounds state park, said he didn't have any problems making a reservation.



Rowe is in the middle of a trip to state parks across Wisconsin, and says it was easy for him to book campsites at each one.

"It was very easy to reserve a chain of reservations at different state parks," he said.

Officials are now advising campers to check online to make sure their favorite campsite isn't booked.

"Definitely, especially on the weekends, get there early," Pedretti said. "Watch the website because we do update our capacity limits."

