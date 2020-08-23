Brubaker scheduled to start as Pittsburgh hosts Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (11-14, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (6-17, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

The Pirates went 29-47 in division games in 2019. Pittsburgh hit .265 as a team with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 163 total home runs last season.

The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee hit 250 total home runs with 546 total extra base hits last season.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. Pittsburgh leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.