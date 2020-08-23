Asia Today: South Korea sees 11th day of 3-digit increases

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea counted its 11th straight day of triple-digit daily jumps in coronavirus cases after social distancing restrictions were tightened nationwide. Most of the 266 new cases were in the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country’s 51 million people, but new infections were also reported in other major cities. A top health official said huge infection numbers are likely to be reported in coming days as health workers scramble to trace and test contacts of virus carriers. Officials consider the current outbreak South Korea’s biggest crisis since the emergence of COVID-19. The country since Sunday has banned larger gatherings, shut down nightspots and churches and removed fans from professional sports nationwide.