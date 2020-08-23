2 Dead in Port Edwards Crash

(WAOW) -- Two people are dead after a three-car crash on County HWY Z in Port Edwards Saturday night, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

Per the release, a northbound vehicle is believed to have been traveling at a high sped, crossed the center line, and collided with two southbound vehicles.

The driver from the northbound vehicle and the driver of a southbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers were treated and released, according to the Sheriff's Department.