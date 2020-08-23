 Skip to Content

19-year-old woman shot, killed on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee’s north side.

The Journal Sentinel reports the shooting occurred about 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of North  27th St., between West Burleigh Street and West Auer Avenue, in the Franklin Heights neighborhood.

Police said  the woman died at the scene.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Police said no suspects have been arrested.

Associated Press

