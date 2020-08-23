16-year-old Fenhaus wins third consecutive Lodi Memorial Race

If you think back to when you were 16, you probably have some pretty good stories. However racing professionally more than likely isn't one of them.

Unless you're name is Luke Fenhaus.

Fenhaus has been winning races before he could legally drive with his latest trophy coming Thursday in the Lodi Memorial Race, at State Park Speedway.

However Fenhaus is no stranger to winning that race. Thursday's win marked the third consecutive year that he finished in the top spot in that race.

While it's always great to win a race, winning this one means a little bit more to him.

"We're friends with family of his," said Fenahus. "It's kind of a cool connection for me to win for him and his family."

Fenahus also continued saying that winning that race is also a good time for reflection as well. "But to look back you know and to recognize what he's done in his racing career and I just think that connection with his family is really special when we race that race."