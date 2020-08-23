13 die in Peru disco stampede after police lockdown raid

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Officials say 13 people died in a stampede at a disco in Peru after a police raid to enforce the country’s lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. The Interior Ministry says the stampede happened at the Thomas disco in Lima, where about 120 people had gathered for a party on Saturday night. It says people tried to escape through a door, trampling one another and becoming trapped in the confined space. Night clubs have been prohibited from operating since March because of the pandemic. Peru started lifting quarantine restrictions on June 30, and the daily reported number of virus infections has increased sharply again.