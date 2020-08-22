Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California court has ordered President Donald Trump to pay $44,100 in attorney fees to porn actress Stormy Daniels. The money is to pay for her legal battle to cancel a hush money deal to stay quiet about their sexual relationship a decade ago. Monday’s order in Superior Court in Los Angeles determined Daniels won her lawsuit against Trump over the agreement signed 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. After her lawyer announced the decision, Daniels wrote on Twitter “Yup. Another win.” But Trump also has a legal win over Daniels, who is appealing the 2018 dismissal of a defamation lawsuit and an order to pay his lawyers nearly $300,000.