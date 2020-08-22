The bully pulpit: Trump pushes Washington, but virus resists

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s improbable election rewrote the rules of American politics. He’s spent three-plus years defying history and orthodoxy in a chaotic spectacle that has dominated the national discourse and engaged both sides of a bitterly partisan country. At seminal moments along the way — in set speeches, impromptu riffs and long-sought policy reversals — he has redefined the presidency. But he has not shaken the coronavirus. It is a crisis that was not of his own making, and his handling of the pandemic is proving to be a drag on his campaign as he asks voters for a second term.