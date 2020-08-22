Showers clear out tonight, warm weather ahead

It is definitely still feeling like summer as showers and thunderstorms make their way through the area. Temperatures are once again going to be on the rise as we move into the workweek.

Today has been much cooler with temps in the lower 70s. Mostly cloudy skies have left little room for the air to heat up throughout the day. Along with the cloudy skies, a few quick rain showers have entered north central Wisconsin with a possibility of another flash tonight. Tonight's severe potential has lowered quite significantly bringing us moderate showers this evening as the weak system progresses. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 60s.

Sunday rain will be less structured than the days before with the weak cold front in the area. Pop up showers may quickly move in and out, especially to the south. The high temperature on Sunday will be around 81 degrees and this will start the beginning of our weekday warm up. Sunday night seems to drop temperatures into the mid 60s.

Monday is looking to be partly sunny allowing the temperatures to move into the mid 80s. The high for the day seems to be around 84 degrees but along with the heat comes an influx of moisture. Chances for rain are still low with a 20% chance of some spotty thunderstorms and it will begin to feel more humid.

Tuesday will be a lot like Monday with high temperatures peaking around 85 degrees. The air will once again feel humid and a 20% chance of some nightly showers are possible.

Wednesday will be the peak temperature of the week with highs projected to be around 88. Most models have Wednesday in the upper 80s but a few models have temperatures moving into the low 90s. The day will feel very hot and the humidity will still be fairly high. If making plans outside on Wednesday be sure to prepare to sweat.

Thursday remains warm with a few showers possible in the morning and then partly sunny and not as warm in the evening. As the day progresses, there is a small chance for some thunderstorms into the evening and nighttime hours. Thursday night will begin to move into cooler weather with lows in the low 60s or possibly upper 50s.

Finally, moving into the weekend next weekend, it is projected that temperatures will drop quite a bit. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 70s ad plenty of clouds will reside over the area.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock, 4:40 p.m, 22-August 2020

On this day in weather history:

1992 -Hurricane Andrew makes landfall in Southern Florida as a Category 5 storm with wind gusts estimated in excess of 175 m.p.h. Estimated damages exceeded $20 billion, more than 60 people were killed and approximately 2 million people were evacuated from their homes. (University of Illinois WW2010)