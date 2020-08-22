Protests against Israeli PM continue with momentum

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are protesting outside the prime minister’s official residence as summer-long demonstrations against Benjamin Netanyahu maintained their momentum. The protesters seek Netanyahu’s resignation as he is on trial for corruption charges. The government’s mishaps in handling the coronavirus crisis after relative success in its early stages has also fueled the demonstrations. Saturday’s protest comes ahead of Tuesday’s deadline in which the coalition government must agree on a budget plan or trigger new elections that would be the fourth in just over a year. Ignoring police suggestions for alternative routes, the protesters marched from several parts of Jerusalem through key roads trying to reach Netanyahu’s residence in Balfour street.