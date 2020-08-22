NY gov OKs clerical fixes on mail-in ballots, with a twist

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state will now give voters a chance to correct missing signatures and other clerical errors so their absentee ballots can be counted. But the exact provisions haven’t yet been made public after last-minute negotiations between the governor and lawmakers. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said late Friday he’d sign but temporarily tweak legislation that calls for notifying voters about such problems and provides for fixing them. He said the original plan came too close to the Nov. 3 election. The Democratic governor wrote he’d agreed with lawmakers on temporary modifications to allow voters to correct slip-ups without overtaxing an already burdened mail system. His memo didn’t give further details on the temporary changes.