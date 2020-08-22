Marathon Co. rescue crews searching for person missing in Lake Dubay

Marathon Co. (WAOW) -- Rescue crews will continue their search for a missing person in Lake Dubay Saturday.

According to the Marathon Co. Sheriff's Dept., they got a call 6:23 p.m. Friday that a 21-year-old male jumped from a boat and didn't come back to the surface.

Officials say the caller told them the person couldn't swim and had been under water for five minutes at that time. Crews searched the water, however, because of the incoming storms and time of night, they suspended the search until Saturday morning.