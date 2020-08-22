Ketamine that’s injected during arrests draws new scrutiny

DENVER (AP) — A drug called ketamine that’s injected as a sedative during arrests has drawn new scrutiny since a young Black man named Elijah McClain died in suburban Denver. Officers stopped him on the street and put him in a chokehold before paramedics injected him a year ago Monday. Paramedics use it often at the behest of police who believe suspects are out of control. Ketamine has become another flashpoint in the debate over law enforcement policies and brutality against people of color. An analysis by The Associated Press of policies on ketamine and cases where it was used nationwide uncovered a lack of police training, conflicting medical standards and nonexistent protocols that have resulted in hospitalizations and even deaths.