Food Pantry’s filling needs In Wausau

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Thrive Church in Wausau started hosting their food pantry pop up at the beginning of 2020, just as the pandemic hit our area.

Due to COVID-19, goods are needed in our community, now more than ever.

Rubys Pantry, is an organization that partners with churches, to distribute bulk, high quality foods for families all over.

Before the pandemic, families would pay a small fee, and walk through with a shopping cart to select their own items, now Rub's is distributing drive thru style.

Families received "bundles", for the price of $20 either paid online or in person, and have food items loaded into their vehicle for them.

Saturday's staples were frozen pizza, portions of cheesy potatoes and ice cream.

Condiments also filled boxes, like rice vinegar, and a chipotle aioli.

Head Pastor Sheldon Miles, and many other church members couldn't hide their smiles behind their masks filling carts and car trunks.

Thrive Church says they have done upwards of 400 bundles on previous days.

On Saturday they intended on doing 300 bundles.

For more information, visit Thrive Church, or Ruby's Pantry's website:

https://www.rubyspantry.org/about-us

https://www.thrivechurch.family/