First COVID-19 related death reported in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW)- The Portage County Division of Pubic Health is confirming the first death associated with COVID-19 for the county.

They say the death was of an elderly resident.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members. I along with our public health team and the entire community extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Gary Garske, Health Officer and Division of Public Health Manager at Portage County Health and Human Services.

To date, over 70,000 people in Wisconsin have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and there have been at least 1,081 deaths in Wisconsin.