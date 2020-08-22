Dozens of WWII veterans to gather in Hawaii amid pandemic

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — Several dozen aging U.S. veterans will gather on a ship in Pearl Harbor next month to mark the 75th anniversary of Japan’s surrender, even if it means the vulnerable group may be risking their lives again amid the coronavirus pandemic. It comes as Oahu — Hawaii’s most populated island and the home of Pearl Harbor — has seen an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks. This has forced many restrictions to be reinstated, including a ban on gatherings of more than five people. Officials plan to keep the veterans socially distanced while they are honored in front of livestreaming cameras instead of live crowds of thousands, as was first planned.