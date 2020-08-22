City of Merrill hosts Easter In August

Merrill, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Easter bunny made his way to Merrill early Saturday morning to hide eggs for their Easter in August egg hunt.

Merrill's annual Easter egg hunt was one of the first events to be cancelled due to COVID-19 , now the city is trying to bring back what was missed.

"For this year its great, cause you know everybody seems to be getting a little down in the dumps, end of summer, just a little pick me up to get everybody back out", said organizer Dawn Smith.

600 colorful eggs were hid throughout public parks, making it a city wide "egg-stravaganza".

Each child was allowed to pick up one egg, then turn it in for goodies.

"They get a prize, they get a bag of chips, and they either get a free skate pass or a free swim pass for next season", Continued Smith.

With young children, every year's memories count.

Making moms thankful for the city's efforts.

Elizabeth Thiel, a stay at home mom of two aged 4 and 1 1/2typically participates in all city events. She said, "My daughter calls it an "Ucky-sickness" going around so it was hard just with everything being cancelled, there wasn't a lot to do."

The event brought Easter "egg-citement" in late summer.

"They were freaked out I guess, they were so excited they ran to the eggs picked them up and ran right back to the stroller", said Thiel.