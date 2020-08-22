Area movie theaters reopen; here’s what to expect

Rothschild, Wis. (WAOW) -- After five months movie theatres across Central Wisconsin are welcoming movie buffs back through the doors.

Cedar Creek Cinemas says safety of their guests and employees is the top priority.

As they opened Friday, with their first showing at noon, patrons moved through the lobby. Sandy Wahl says she loves the movie theaters, and came to this one often before it was closed due to COVID-19.

"There's so much that we missed, all summer long. So I think its great, and I think they're going to get a lot of people coming in." said Wahl.

Strict procedures are in place for entering the building and finding your theatre. You are greeted by a door attendant, then move to a ticket director, then through the second doors. Ticket buying is normal, you can buy online, or at the window.

"It seems to be safe, it's not how it usually is, you know all stuck together but it seems to be safe and a good environment," continued Wahl.

Concessions are being sold, with multiple options, like ordering ahead through their mobile app. That means no in person payment, no line, just warm butter and popcorn waiting for you.

Wahl ordered her snacks online, and was pleased with the service, "Actually I liked it better than trying to make your choice at the counter, cause usually you're like well this or that, but pre-ordering you know exactly what you want and they get it done and you just pick it up and it just goes faster"

Masks are required when not eating or drinking.

Cedar Creek Cinemas in Rothschild, is currently open from noon to late afternoon Thursday through Sunday, and Tuesday.

They're currently showing new films like "Unhitched" and "Written on the Bathroom Wall", but also showing classics like Star Wars: Emperor Strikes Back , and Jurassic Park.

Capacities are limited, masks are required and you are encouraged to purchase snacks and beverages prior to arrival, they'll be ready for you when you get there.

Cosmo Theatre in Merrill will open next Friday, August 28th.

Palace Theatre in Antigo, and Rogers Cinema in Stevens Point have not yet stated when they plan to reopen.