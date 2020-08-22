2 bodies found, 2 missing after explosion in Texas port

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texasf (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says two bodies have been found in the search for four missing people following an explosion in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas. The bodies of two crew members of the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd were found Saturday morning while two crew members remain missing. Authorities say the dredging vessel hit a submerged natural gas pipeline, sparking an explosion about 8 a.m. Friday that sent six people to the hospital. Port Chief Executive Officer Sean Strawbridge said it may be “some time” before the cause of the accident is known.