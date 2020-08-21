Warm weather continues, several t-storm chances

The warm summer weather will linger right into next week. In addition it will be muggy at times, so keep that air conditioning and fan handy! A weak disturbance in the area late Friday into Friday night could spawn some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures should top out in the mid 80s Friday afternoon then fall down to the mid to low 60s at night. Winds from the southwest near 10 mph Friday afternoon will becoming south around 5 mph at night.

Saturday looks partly to mostly cloudy and muggy with highs around 81. That is 4 or 5 degrees above normal even with that cloud cover. A weak cold front approaching from the northwest is likely to generate scattered showers and thunderstorms. They should become more numerous in the afternoon and evening. There is a small chance that a few of them could become severe with strong gusty winds or hail. Certainly some localized downpours and lightning can be expected. As such, if you have outdoor activities planned, be sure to monitor the skies and the radar and be prepared to duck inside should a storm approach. The winds on Saturday should remain from the southwest around 10 mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms should gradually taper down Saturday night.

Sunday is shaping up partly sunny with lows around 62 and highs near 80. It will still be somewhat muggy. In addition that weak cold front will still be located over the southeast half of the state. As such it is close enough that an isolated shower or thunderstorm could pop up. However most of the day will probably be dry.

Monday should be partly sunny with another small chance of a shower or thunderstorm late in the day as a weak system drifts through northern Wisconsin. Lows could be near 59 with highs around 83 degrees.

The very warm and muggy conditions will persist into the middle of next week. Highs could reach the mid 80s Tuesday and upper 80s Wednesday. There is a least some potential it might even crack 90 on Wednesday if we end up with sunshine most of the day. In any case, the heat coupled with dew points well into the 60s should yield heat index readings into the 90s in the afternoon. That will be uncomfortable for many of us no doubt! We also have a small chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

It appears a cold front will finally march through our region Wednesday night into early Thursday. It may trigger a few showers and thunderstorms although some models have it coming through dry. Temperatures should tone down some behind the front. Highs may still hit the lower 80s Thursday but fall to the mid 70s next Friday.

1918 - A tornado struck Tyler, MN, killing 36 persons and destroying most of the business section of the town resulting in a million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)

1983 - The temperature at Fayetteville, NC, soared to 110 degrees to establish a state record. (The Weather Channel)