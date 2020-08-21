Warm weather continues for a few days

Warm weather is here to stay for a while. Summer is not over yet. Along with the warmth, it will be humid at times, but there are not too many chances of rain.

Today: Variable clouds, warm, and a bit humid with a slight chance of scattered showers and storms, mainly north of Wausau.

High: 84 Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers or storms.

Low: 63 Wind: SW around 5

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy and muggy with a few scattered showers or storms likely.

High: 81 Wind: SW 5-15

There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the sky for today with a small chance of a shower or storm. The most likely location for an isolated storm or two will be in the Northwoods later this afternoon. Otherwise it will be a bit humid with high temps reaching the low to mid 80s. Southwest winds will be fairly light at 5 to 10 mph.

A weak cold front approaching from the northwest will bring a little higher chance of scattered showers and storms later tonight and during the day on Saturday. Even though the chances are higher, because of the scattered nature of the storm activity, it is not a guarantee that everyone will see rain. Conditions will remain on the humid side for Saturday as high temps reach the upper 70s to low 80s.

The front will dissipate Saturday night and that means the chance of wet weather on Sunday is fairly low. An isolated shower or storm could linger, otherwise there should be some breaks of sun with highs around 80.

The weather will warm up once again for early next week. Highs will be in the low to middle 80s from Monday through Wednesday. A few spots might even reach the upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The weather should also remain mainly dry until Thursday when a stronger cold front will drift in from the northwest. This front will produce a chance of storms and also bring more refreshing air to the region.

Have an excellent Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 21-August-2020

On this date in weather history: 1918 - A tornado struck Tyler, MN, killing 36 persons and destroying most of the business section of the town resulting in a million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)