Volunteers take part in ‘Buckthorn Blitz’ to prepare ‘Sarah’s Storybook Garden’

WAUSAU, Wis, (WAOW)-- Volunteers gathered at Monk Botanical Gardens on Friday to pull weeds while trying to clean up for a future garden.

The future garden is Sara's Storybook Garden which honors the life of Sara Quirt Sann, she was killed in the March 22 shooting rampage in 2017.

"Sara's practice worked primarily around children she really cared about kids and she worked really hard as a guardian ad litem as a family attorney and protecting kids and so she loved them the theory behind the garden came from that she also a master gardener who was very involved here," said volunteer Amanda Ley.

If you missed out on Friday, don't worry volunteers will be back both Saturday and Sunday pulling buckthorn.

Volunteers are working from nine a.m. to seven p.m. both days in two hour shifts to keep the event safe due to COVID-19.

If you're interested in helping you can contact organizers here.