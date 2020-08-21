Toughest NBA rival is bubble, where ‘every day is Wednesday’

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — In this NBA postseason, the toughest opponent is the bubble. There was a novelty when teams first arrived, players were happy to be back together with teammates to finish a season they didn’t know they would when it was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. They fished, golfed and did other activities, eagerly documenting their exploits on social media. Now, about six weeks inside the bubble the fun part has worn off. Now, it feels like work. Coaches can’t count on the usual mind tricks in the bubble, where everything seems to be the same. It’s up to players to motivate themselves.