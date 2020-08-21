Stuff the School Bus helps nearly 800 students

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- Nearly 800 students in the Wisconsin Rapids area now have school supplies, thanks to the United Way of South Wood & Adams Counties Stuff the Bus event.

The drive took place on Aug. 6, and the supplies were distributed the next week.

In all, 779 students will have supplies for this upcoming school year.

Of the students served, 94 percent qualified for free or reduced school meals, and 12 were considered homeless (in a shelter or temporary foster care; in a motel, car or campsite; in transitional housing; with another family due to loss of housing or as a result of economic hardship; with friends or family members other than a parent/guardian; or a student living in own apartment or home).

A total of 90 volunteers helped collect and handout 165 backpacks, 191 colored pencils, 211 crayons, 739 folders, 523 glue sticks, 489 notebooks, 116 scissors, among other tings.

If you missed Stuff the Desk and your student needs school supplies, contact your school counselor or social worker.