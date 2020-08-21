Strong and deep undersea earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong, deep undersea earthquake shook eastern Indonesia on Friday, but no damage has been reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered more than 389 miles under the sea. Deeper quakes tend to cause less damage at the surface. The location is about 136 miles south-southeast of Katabu in Southeast Sulawesi province. The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency released no tsunami warning. Indonesia is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis.