Some VOA journalists forced to leave US soon as visas expire

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a dozen journalists with the U.S. government’s premier international broadcaster may soon have to leave the United States as their visas expire with no action from the agency’s new leadership. Congressional aides say some 16 Voice of America journalists will be forced to return to their native countries in the coming weeks unless the government agrees to either renew their visas or extend grace periods for them to depart. Several of them could face difficulties at home because of their work for VOA, the aides said. The agency has said it’s conducting a review of its visa practices but has offered no other details.