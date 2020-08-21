I know many people like to complain, but I am still amazed at how much it occurs, especially when circumstances are not very bad. Many commentators have said that one of the main contributors to skewed perceptions is the national media, which I will get to a little later.

First, it is a fact that humans alive today live in the most prosperous and comfortable time in all of history.

There is more food production per capita than ever before.

There are more health services available than ever before.

There is more housing than ever before

There is more energy available than ever before

Global poverty per capita has never been lower

People live longer than ever before (since the advent of reliable birth-death records).

Fewer people die in natural disasters each year.

You can find a lot of this data at humanprogress.org.

"Our World In Data" is another good place to see the progress. Here is a link when you can see how much food production has increased. For each map, use the slider to see changes through the past few decades. Meat and dairy production has increased a lot as well. Extreme poverty continues to decline as well, with most of the remaining world's poor living in Africa and India.

When I look around Wisconsin and think about the last 20 to 30 years, it seems things are still quite good. I don't like to see some of the sub-urban sprawl that has happened, but there are still a lot of large forests. Farms are still productive. The weather is nice. 2012 was the last year that was hot with significant drought.

So where does all the negativity come from? As mentioned earlier, maybe from national media outlets.

Here is a headline I cam across recently:

Last decade was the hottest on earth, exposing the grim reality of climate change

Why so "grim"? As can be easily ascertained by any reporter, humans (on average) have it better now than at any point in history. The last decade has been the most comfortable and the most prosperous ever.

If someone was concerned that future changes to the climate might eventually cause standards of living to decline, then a better headline would be "Prosperous times now, but the last decade was the hottest on earth, and future warming could pose more problems"

Tracking headlines about the climate over the last 30 years would reveal a very pessimistic tone with forecasts of calamity and destruction every year. It is no wonder many people "think" that conditions are very bad. Future climate changes could cause problems - that goes without saying - but human wealth and knowledge are vast reservoirs for tackling such issues. I am optimistic we will be able to deal with changes and end up better than expected.