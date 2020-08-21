Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 8:30 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 8:30 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Forest County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT
FOR FOREST…SOUTHEASTERN VILAS…SOUTHWESTERN FLORENCE AND
NORTHEASTERN ONEIDA COUNTIES…
At 801 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 miles south of Tipler to near Popple River to near
Headwaters Wilderness, moving southeast at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Crandon, Phelps, Fern, Tipler, Popple River, Headwaters Wilderness,
Kentuck Lake Campground, North Otter Creek Natural Area, Three Lakes
and Laona.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside
should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from
windows.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…0.75IN;
WIND…60MPH