Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 8:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR FOREST…SOUTHEASTERN VILAS…SOUTHWESTERN FLORENCE AND

NORTHEASTERN ONEIDA COUNTIES…

At 801 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 10 miles south of Tipler to near Popple River to near

Headwaters Wilderness, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Crandon, Phelps, Fern, Tipler, Popple River, Headwaters Wilderness,

Kentuck Lake Campground, North Otter Creek Natural Area, Three Lakes

and Laona.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…0.75IN;

WIND…60MPH