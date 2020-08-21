Seattle mayor to veto City Council’s cuts to police, budget

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says she will veto City Council-approved proposals that included reducing the police department by as many as 100 officers through layoffs and attrition. The council last week made proposals that cut less than $4 million of the department’s $400 million annual budget this year. Those measures were supported by demonstrators who have marched in the city following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But they were strongly opposed by the mayor and police Chief Carmen Best. Durkan said Friday she was optimistic that her office and the council would work to find a compromise.