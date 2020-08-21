Saved by suburbs: Food trucks hit by virus find new foodies

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Food trucks have long been seen as an urban treasure but are now being saved by the suburbs during the coronavirus pandemic. No longer able to depend on bustling city centers, these small businesses on wheels are venturing out to where people are working and spending most of their time — home. As food trucks hunt for customers that used to flock to them, they’re finding people who are thrilled to skip cooking dinner, sample new kinds of food and mingle with neighbors on what feels like a night out while safely staying close to home.