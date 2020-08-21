Russian opposition leader Navalny ‘risks his life every day’

MOSCOW (AP) — Alexei Navalny has employed an astute understanding of social media and an accountant’s ability to wade through financial data as Russia’s most determined and durable opposition figure. He also has displayed a knack for sardonic humor and resolve in the face of repeated threats. The 44-year-old lawyer, activist and party leader began his rise to prominence less than a decade ago focusing on corruption in Russia’s murky mix of politics and business. Over the years, he’d experienced frequent jailings, a chemical attack and an unexplained illness. Now, Navalny’s family, friends and supporters have a new reason to worry with Navalny in a coma in a Siberian hospital on Friday. His allies suspect he was poisoned.