Report: Ship crash near Shanghai leaves 14 sailors missing

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities say 14 sailors are missing after two ships collided in the Yellow Sea east of Shanghai. The Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration says three other crew members were rescued from the water after the collision between a vessel carrying 3,000 tons of gasoline and another loaded with gravel. The collision occurred Thursday outside the mouth of the Yangtze River, a busy shipping lane. The agency said emergency crews were trying to extinguish a fire aboard the tanker, according to the agency. It said specialized cleaning vessels were on the scene to contain possible fuel leaks but none were found.