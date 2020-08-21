Postmaster says ballots No. 1 priority, details no plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is testifying to a Senate panel that it's his "sacred duty" to ensure election mail delivery.

"I want to assure this committee and the American public that the Postal Service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation's election mail securely and on-time," DeJoy said. "This sacred duty is my No. 1 priority between now and Election Day."

But he told senators he can not yet provide a specific plan to do so.

The committee is digging into service changes he made ahead of the November election, just as millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail.

Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives are causing an upheaval that threatens voting.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, the the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, dismissed the "false positive narrative" that DeJoy is trying to "sabotage" the election.

"It is Postmaster DeJoy's commendable attempt to reduce those excess costs that are now being cynically used to create this false political narrative," the Sen. Johnson said.

DeJoy said he has no plans to restore cut mailboxes or mail sorting machines.

By LISA MASCARO and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press