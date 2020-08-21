Pence criticizes DNC, previews themes for RNC convention

Vice President Mike Pence says next week’s Republican Party convention “will make sure the American people see the choice” between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Previewing themes for the Republican gathering, Pence told several morning talk shows Friday that viewers of next week’s RNC will hear about how the GOP will support law and order, and the men and women of law enforcement. Democrats wrapped their four-day convention Thursday night after nominating Biden for president and California Sen. Kamala Harris for vice president. Pence called the DNC’s virtual convention “negative” and says he couldn’t watch much of it.