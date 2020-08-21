Online exchange blocked in Venezuela ahead of health bonuses

MIAMI (AP) — A currency exchange website appears to have been blocked in Venezuela as the online platform prepares to launch a U.S.-backed plan to provide monetary assistance to underpaid health workers battling the coronavirus in the South American country. Opposition leader Juan Guaidó had announced Thursday that starting Monday he would begin registering the 62,000 “Health Heroes” who are to soon receive $100 monthly bonuses in digital wallets provided by Mexico City-based Airtm. The company said Friday that in anticipation of the launch some of its 500,000 users in Venezuela reported access to the website was blocked.