Navy Secretary visits New England sub building sites

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Navy Secretary Kenneth Braithwaite and members of Congress have visited submarine construction operations in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Braithwaite visited General Dynamics Electric Boat’s facilities in North Kingstown and Groton on Friday to observe progress on submarines being built there. Up to ten Virginia-class submarines are being built at the sites for roughly $22 billion. The Navy is also paying the defense company $10 billion to build the first two Columbia-class nuclear ballistic submarines. The Navy is projected to spend $110 billion to replace its fleet of Ohio-class nuclear ballistic submarines with Columbia-class ones.