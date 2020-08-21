Mural highlights Dolly Parton’s Black Lives Matter quote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tourists are flocking to Nashville to see a new mural of Dolly Parton that celebrates her position on Black Lives Matter. Mural artist Kim Radford said Dolly fans from around the world have contacted her about the colorful mural she painted last week. Radford had already decided to paint the mural when she read a quote from Parton in a recent Billboard magazine story in which she showed her support for the movement. Radford said she’s had Dolly fans from as far away as Dubai reach out to her about the mural.