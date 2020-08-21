Momma bear sets sail with 3 cubs aboard

Sawyer County (WQOW) - A trio of cubs and their mother went out for a sunset swim in Sawyer County and it was all captured in video.

The video above was taken back on June 19 on the Chippewa Flowage in Couderay. That is in Sawyer County.

Nelda Powers, from Indiana, said they were in Wisconsin on a fishing trip and it is always their custom to take a Friday night boat ride. What a sight to behold!

The three cubs caught a ride on their mother's back across the Flowage before making it to shore and taking off into the woods.

The video is courtesy of Dan and Nelda Powers and Bluford and Helen Fitch.