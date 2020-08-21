Milwaukee Burger Company hosts parking lot fair

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With many local and state fairs cancelled this year due to COVID-19, the Milwaukee Burger Company decided to host a smaller scale fair in the parking lot on Friday.

The event include fair favorites like funnel cake, cheese curds and ticketed games for kids.

"We decided what better way to engage our families with the whole COVID and everything going on this summer than to do something in our parking lot where all families can come and attend," said General Manager Ashley Sampson.

The events also featured live music. Social distancing was encouraged.