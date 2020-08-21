 Skip to Content

Malta, once nearly virus-free, sees COVID-19 resurgence

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — The Mediterranean island nation of Malta only recorded 673 infections during the first four months of Europe’s coronavirus emergency, and had brought its active cases down to a mere three by mid-July. But in the last six weeks, Malta’s confirmed caseload has more than doubled. Malta is now considered such an at-risk destination that some European countries have either imposed travel warnings or testing requirements on anyone who goes there. It’s quite a reversal of fortunes for Malta, which on Friday registered its first death since May. The government is fighting back with new restrictions on nightclubs and traditional marches for religious feasts.

