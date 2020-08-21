Judge rules Indiana must tell voters of nixed mail ballots

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Indiana’s process of rejecting absentee ballots because of differing voter signatures, since the process didn’t require voters to be told about such decisions or offer a way to contest them. The decision issued Thursday prevents election officials from tossing out mailed-in absentee ballots with envelope signatures that don’t match those on voter registration records unless the voters are given enough notice before Election Day. The judge found that county election workers are not trained in handwriting analysis to determine whether the voter signatures match as required by state law.