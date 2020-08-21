Judge rebuffs Trump again on tax records; appeals under way

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has turned down President Donald Trump’s newest move to keep New York City prosecutors from getting his tax records. But Trump’s lawyers have already asked higher courts to step in. The developments came a day after U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero ruled again that Manhattan’s top prosecutor could subpoena the records for a criminal investigation. Trump’s lawyers immediately appealed and asked Marrero to delay enforcement of the subpoena while the appeal plays out. Marrero said no to that Friday but Trump’s lawyers are making the same request of an appeals court and the U.S. Supreme Court.