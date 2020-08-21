Ironbull Float the River postponed for storm risk

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- IronBull's Float the River is a community charity event, originally scheduled for Saturday. But, due to risk for severe weather, the event has been moved.

Now, the charity float is August 29.

Those who join may float down a 1.5 mile stretch of the Wisconsin River on a variety of floats, including: innertube, kayak, paddleboard or canoe. Participants begin at Gilbert Park and exit near WOW.

Anyone interested can register for the event at IronBull's website, or register on site.

Lifeguards will be placed along the route and life jackets are required to be on board, and required to be worn by anyone under 18.

Proceeds from the event benefits the Woodson YMCA and Wausau & Marathon County Parks and Recreation Foundation.